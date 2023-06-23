Birthday Club
On alert for severe storms Sunday, hot weekend

Heat index 100-105 possible
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday brought more clouds and highs in the lower 80s, but no rain.   Winds will shift to the south on Saturday under clear skies.   Highs will shoot up into the lower 90s by Saturday afternoon.  Humidity levels will increase on Sunday, so our high of 93 may feel closer to 100.   A cold front will move in late Sunday.   An early round of showers and thunderstorms is possible on Sunday, followed by clearing skies.  The second round of storms has the potential for severe weather  on Sunday afternoon during peak heating as the cold front slices through.   We are on alert for severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds, along with heavy rainfall.   Mainly dry to start next week with highs in the 80s and lows in the lower 60s.   The combination of sunshine and high temperatures/light winds will make ozone levels higher than normal.   An air quality alert is in effect for Saturday.

