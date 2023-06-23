14 News mourns loss of News Director Joe Schlaerth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hearts are heavy at 14 News.

Our News Director, Joe Schlaerth, died suddenly Thursday night.

Joe came to 14 News in 2015 from a successful career in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.

He was given an unwritten mandate. “14 News is truly the news and weather leader. Just keep it that way.”

Joe accomplished that mission by utilizing his many gifts as a newsman.

He insisted on an unwavering commitment to the highest journalistic and ethical standards.

Joe painstakingly searched out the very best talent possible to bring onto the 14 News team, so that we might carry on the legacy of excellence we inherited.

Only days ago, 14 News was nominated for an Emmy Award for News Excellence, and that’s because of Joe’s Leadership.

Yet, for all of his talents on the job, Joe was equally devoted at home.

Our hearts are with Joe’s wife, Vicki, and his twin children, Aurora and Joe.

Joe Schlaerth (WFIE)

