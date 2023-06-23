Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

14 News mourns loss of News Director Joe Schlaerth

By Randy Moore
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hearts are heavy at 14 News.

Our News Director, Joe Schlaerth, died suddenly Thursday night.

Joe came to 14 News in 2015 from a successful career in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.

He was given an unwritten mandate. “14 News is truly the news and weather leader. Just keep it that way.”

Joe accomplished that mission by utilizing his many gifts as a newsman.

He insisted on an unwavering commitment to the highest journalistic and ethical standards.

Joe painstakingly searched out the very best talent possible to bring onto the 14 News team, so that we might carry on the legacy of excellence we inherited.

Only days ago, 14 News was nominated for an Emmy Award for News Excellence, and that’s because of Joe’s Leadership.

Yet, for all of his talents on the job, Joe was equally devoted at home.

Our hearts are with Joe’s wife, Vicki, and his twin children, Aurora and Joe.

Joe Schlaerth
Joe Schlaerth(WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Javon Cox and Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson
Affidavit: Two arrested after man flees to home during traffic stop
OPS Board of Education votes to suspend superintendent Matthew Constant without pay
OPS Board of Education votes to suspend superintendent Matthew Constant without pay
Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot in Henderson
Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot in Henderson

Latest News

Police: Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Henderson
Police: Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Henderson
Matthew Bennett
Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
Evansville Museum, Tourcy Tours and Collete offering special trip to Normandy
Evansville Museum, Tourcy Tours and Collete offering special trip to Normandy
Richard Hanson
Police: Drunk driver crashes car in Evansville