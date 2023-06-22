‘World Changers’ volunteers work on home improvements in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Volunteers from across the country are in Henderson this week, working on home improvement projects.

Instead of spending the first days of summer on a romantic beach vacation, Hannah Corbin and her fiance are both building decks and pulling weeds in Henderson.

“I feel like the lord has called me to do things in life,” said Corbin. “This may not be it, but he also calls us to step out of our comfort zone and to serve others.”

Corbin is on one of 11 crews from nonprofit ‘World Changers’ helping do volunteer maintenance on seventeen homes across the city this week.

”We have students from junior high school all the way up through college we also have adult volunteers and group leaders,” said World Changers project coordinator, David Bates. “This is a mission project.”

The volunteers come from seven states but not all come with knowledge of how to use power tools. One thing they do have is a good attitude.

“Some of the kids come with inexperience they’re just willing to work and so we try to put them together in the best place possible,” said crew chief, Heath Clower.

One crew helped build a deck with a ramp to help make an elderly woman’s house more accessible.

“Some of the girls were able to wash her house and some of the vinyl siding,” said volunteer, Eric Sorrell. “There was some mold there.”

“It’s teaching a lot of kids number one how to work power tools and just sort of basic building etiquette its also teaching us how to communicate with each other,” said Corbin.

The projects were chosen through an application process with the city.

