Thursday Sunrise Headlines

6/22 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - The clock is ticking for that submersible lost in the Atlantic Ocean.

Just hours of oxygen are left.

This, as crews race to find the five people missing.

Happening Thursday in Daviess County, an autopsy is scheduled for a woman deputies say was killed near Ben Hawes Park.

It comes as a suspect is now in custody facing a murder charge.

A motorcyclist is in the hospital this morning after a serious crash in Warrick County overnight.

Our crew on scene saying that motorcycle ended up in the back of a car.

Over in Owensboro, ROMP continues for a second day.

We have a look at who you could see if you plan on going out today.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

