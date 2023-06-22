Terrabis opening weekend attracts over 2,000 people

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - Officials with Terrabis in Grayville say that over 2,000 people came out throughout the weekend.

This past weekend was the official opening for the first cannabis store in the Tri-state.

Terrabis owners said their opening weekend exceeded their expectations since they estimated 1,500 people coming out.

The owners hope to host more events regularly and eventually convert part of their facility into a consumption lounge and a drive thru.

