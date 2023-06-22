Birthday Club
Terrabis opening weekend attracts over 2,000 people

The outside store front of Terrabis Illinois, located in Grayville, Ill. at 105 Koehler St.
The outside store front of Terrabis Illinois, located in Grayville, Ill. at 105 Koehler St.(Steve Mehling WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - Officials with Terrabis in Grayville say that over 2,000 people came out throughout the weekend.

This past weekend was the official opening for the first cannabis store in the Tri-state.

Terrabis owners said their opening weekend exceeded their expectations since they estimated 1,500 people coming out.

The owners hope to host more events regularly and eventually convert part of their facility into a consumption lounge and a drive thru.

