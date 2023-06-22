Birthday Club
Spoiler Alert! 1912 Princeton Clarion article lists items in school cornerstone box

Time capsule from 1912 found at Old Princeton School, officials say
Time capsule from 1912 found at Old Princeton School, officials say(North Gibson School Corporation)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - If you would rather wait until the city of Princeton opens the time capsule left in the cornerstone of the old high school/middle school, don’t read the rest of this story.

If you are too curious to wait, an August 21, 1912, article from the Princeton Clarion lists the items.

The old clipping was found online.

As we reported Thursday, the time capsule box was found when crews removed the cornerstone during demolition.

And as we reported earlier this year, tax credits have been awarded to build a $10.8 million affordable housing development on the site of the old school, which is at 410 E. State Street.

You can see that Princeton Clarion article here:

1912 Princeton Clarion clip with contents of school cornerstone box
1912 Princeton Clarion clip with contents of school cornerstone box(newspapers.com)

