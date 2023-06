HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - First responders in Henderson have been called to what’s being called an accidental shooting.

Dispatchers confirm it happened Thursday morning in the 13000 block of Highway 41A.

The Sheriff tells us a 12-year-old boy was shot in a yard there, and was flown to an Evansville Hospital.

