Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Preventable deaths surged nationwide, yearly health care report says

The report also noted that the pandemic contributed to heightened substance abuse and barriers...
The report also noted that the pandemic contributed to heightened substance abuse and barriers to care for chronic but treatable diseases like diabetes and cancer.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new report is highlighting alarming trends across the country when it comes to health care.

The nonprofit Commonwealth Fund released its 2023 scorecard on state health system performance Thursday.

The report looks at all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 58 measures of health outcomes, equity and affordability.

Researchers say they found a surge in preventable deaths in every state, largely driven by COVID-19 deaths.

According to the report, the maternal mortality rate nearly doubled between 2018 and 2021.

“Many of these deaths could have been avoided through better, more equitable access to comprehensive health care,” the report said.

The scorecard also noted that the pandemic contributed to heightened substance abuse and barriers to care for chronic but treatable diseases like diabetes and cancer.

And it said those with mental health needs faced barriers to obtaining care.

It also reported that medical debt was an issue for millions of people, particularly in the South.

According to the study, medical debt amounts to a total of $88 billion nationwide.

As far as state rankings go, the states that topped the scorecard were Massachusetts, Hawaii and New Hampshire, while Mississippi, West Virginia and Oklahoma were ranked at the bottom.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Juvenile charged in murder of Owensboro woman shot near Ben Hawes Park
Plans submitted for new ride at Holiday World
18-year-old Jerry Morrow
New arrest made in May’s Eastland Mall incident
The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding...
Deputies retrieve massive snake from roof of home, sheriff’s office says
Dr. Matthew Constant
OPS Board of Education considering superintendent termination at next meeting

Latest News

Sheriff: 12-year-old shot in Henderson
Sheriff: 12-year-old shot in Henderson
FILE - The Supreme Court
Supreme Court rules against a man who was given 27 years in prison for having a gun
Javon Cox and Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson
Affidavit: Two arrested after man flees from police during traffic stop
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Amber Alert canceled; 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts
Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage