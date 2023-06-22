Portion of final American Rescue Plan funding aimed at Evansville Regional Airport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Regional Airport could be seeing a boost from the final funding the American Rescue Plan.

According to the Vanderburgh County Council, nearly every drop of the over $30 million awarded through the American Rescue Plan has been squeezed out.

Officials say there’s still time for a few more organizations to receive some funding.

Evansville Regional Airport is now the potential target of some of the final American Rescue Plan Covid Recovery funding.

“We’re all in agreement it’s a vital catalyst for economic development throughout our region,” says John Montrastelle, a member of the Vanderburgh County Council.

Montrastelle will be a part of the vote that decides whether the Vanderburgh County Commissioners’ latest utilization plan, which includes giving Impact EVV $250,000, will pass or fail.

“Impact EVV is a little nonprofit that just handles economic development opportunities,” explains Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, or E-Rep’s CEO Tara Barney. “So we use it for projects that are not part of our core work.”

Looking at a quarter of a million dollars going toward E-Rep’s economic development nonprofit, 14 News wanted to know where exactly that kind of money is going.

“This investment that the county’s wisely considering will be part of a fund that we can aggregate to be used especially to support more air service in our market,” says Barney.

In early 2022, Delta and American Airlines cut their flights from EVV to Detroit and Chicago. United Airlines, who operated flights to Chicago, completely left the airport.

Now that the airline business has somewhat steadied, Barney is hoping that extra $250,000 could work as the needed incentive to bring the airlines and their flights back.

“What we’d love to see right away is restored service to Chicago and Detroit in particular,” explains Barney, “those are very important to our business community, and so if I had a wish list, they’d be at the top of it.”

Officials say the funding isn’t guaranteed to go to Impact EVV. There will still have to be a council vote, but Montrastelle says they recognize how important the airport is to our community and local economy and that they’re in agreement to help the airport out if they get the chance.

“I feel certain that yes, it’ll be a pass,” says Montrastelle.

The County Council will meet in just one week on Wednesday, June 28, to review the different organizations whose funding have been proposed for.

After that, they’ll vote on July 12.

If Impact EVV, Inc. does receive the funding, it’ll be up to them to decide how to best go about getting flights returned to EVV.

