OWB submits board approved ‘Master Planning Guide’ to FAA

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Davis County Regional Airport board approved their ‘master planning guide’ document at their meeting Tuesday.

Officials say the plan was sent to the Federal Aviation Administration, and Airport officials say the document’s approval is pending.The plan includes a potential new terminal and the expansion of new general aviation facilities.

Airport Director, Tristan Derbin says the OWB airport board worked on this new 20-year planning guide for the last 18 to 20 months.

“There’s a lot of hard work and time that goes into it,” said Derbin. “And it is exciting to be toward towards the end of it now.”

Derbin says the board will start working on designs for the infrastructure projects and start seeking out funding once the planning guide receives approval from the FAA.

The board approving the ‘planning guide’ is following behind the recent announcement about Allegiant now departing from OWD.

Durbin says they are excited about the airport’s recent progress.

“We think that we’ve been able to accomplish some pretty good projects recently,” said Derbin.

Derbin says they expect to hear back from the FAA on whether the plan received approval before the end of 2024.

