Orchard crops facing peach shortages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Peach farmers across the country are reporting huge crop losses due to cold snaps in the spring and fall.

Officials say some southern Indiana farms will have less than five percent of their peaches on the trees this summer.

Among rows of a thousand trees, Countryside orchard owner Kristi Schulz struggles to find a single peach to show off.

“Ope! Look! A peach,” said Schultz. “And actually it’s not attached to the tree anymore.”

Schultz has more than 900 trees and it is difficult to find a peach after cold weather in the spring and fall took her crop.

“Probably more like between one and three percent of the trees that have any fruit on them,” said Schultz.

Many of the trees Schultz and her husband have stopped caring for, but a ribbon on the branches, means the tree will have a few peaches to harvest in the coming weeks.

“We’re not taking care of the tree for just one peach,” said Schultz.

Farmer’s insurance will only do so much to help the farms break even. Instead farmer’s have had to get creative in the time they would have spent maintaining the peaches.

“We didn’t have any peaches to thin, so we decided to put in a vegetable garden, said Schultz. “We’ve just kind of pivoted.”

Schultz’s farm will invite her usual “u-pick” crowd to pick a variety of summer vegetables and flowers instead.

“Were gonna have some cucumbers soon,” Schultz said. “We got some zinnias starting to bloom.”

Farms in Daviess County and Posey County are warning customers on their voicemails there will be very few peaches to go around this year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.