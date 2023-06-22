Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

OPS Board of Education considering superintendent termination at next meeting

Dr. Matthew Constant
Dr. Matthew Constant
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Public School board will be meeting Thursday to consider the termination of OPS superintendent Matthew Constant.

[Previous Story: OPS Superintendent suspended, KSP investigation underway]

According to the Owensboro Board of Education, the consideration to terminate Superintendent Constant’s contract is on the action agenda at Thursday’s meeting.

Also on the action agenda is the consideration to suspend Superintendent Constant without pay pending approval of his contract termination by the Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education.

Constant has been suspended since May.

Officials say Constant’s suspension is not related to any current or former student or staff member of Owensboro Public Schools.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans submitted for new ride at Holiday World
Person flown to hospital after accident in Warrick Co.
Cody Marvell (Left) and Charles Berry (Right)
Deputies: Items stolen from Toyota Boshoku & drugs found at home
Mackenzie Vincent
Deputies: Drunk driver hits landscape boulder at gas station
Crews battle farm equipment fire
Farm equipment catches fire in Gibson Co. field

Latest News

Portion of final American Rescue Plan funding aimed at Evansville Regional Airport
Portion of final American Rescue Plan funding aimed at Evansville Regional Airport
Police: Man arrested after being accused of stealing truck in Jasper
Police: Man arrested after being accused of stealing truck in Jasper
Pizza King on St. Joseph Ave. to move to new location
Pizza King on St. Joseph Ave. moves to new location
Pike Co. arson investigation underway
Pike Co. arson investigation underway