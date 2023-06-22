Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s well known that global sea levels are rising, but now NASA is showing by just how much.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration shared an animation that shows how far sea levels have risen between 1993 and 2022.

Over those three decades, sea levels have risen about 3.5 inches.

That may not seem like a lot, but the animation should be used as a visual metaphor. NASA said it’s designed to look like a submerged porthole of a boat as water can be seen lapping outside the window.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile charged in murder of Owensboro girl shot near Ben Hawes Park
Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
Plans submitted for new ride at Holiday World
18-year-old Jerry Morrow
New arrest made in May’s Eastland Mall incident
The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding...
Deputies retrieve massive snake from roof of home, sheriff’s office says
Dr. Matthew Constant
OPS Board of Education considering superintendent termination at next meeting

Latest News

Sheriff: 12-year-old shot in Henderson
Sheriff: 12-year-old shot in Henderson
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible are dead, US Coast Guard says
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Rep. George Santos’ aunt and dad signed his bail bond to keep him out of jail while awaiting trial
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a...
Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a ‘dictator’ and says he still expects to meet with him
Police in Oklahoma said a puppy was stabbed in the head with a butter knife.
Police: Puppy recovering after being stabbed in head with butter knife