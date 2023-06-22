Motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident on Yankeetown and 66

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident along 66 and Yankeetown Roads in Newburgh.

Our 14 News crew on scene saw a motorcycle partially inside the back windshield of a car.

The motorcycle driver was taking to the hospital, but we do not know their condition at this time.

We are told Eastbound lanes of 66 and 61 remain closed and have been for almost two hours.

Officials have a drone in the air doing reconstruction of the accident.

We will update you as we learn more on this investigation.

