KSP searching for 3 escaped Todd County inmates

19-year-old Donte Churchill, 40-year-old Branden Coffey and 42-year-old Carl Kinley
19-year-old Donte Churchill, 40-year-old Branden Coffey and 42-year-old Carl Kinley(Kentucky State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TODD CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police say they are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Todd County Detention Center.

According to a release, those three inmates escaped on Thursday, June 22.

Officials say that happened around 9:55 a.m.

They say 19-year-old Donte Churchill, 40-year-old Branden Coffey and 42-year-old Carl Kinley stole a truck and fled from a work detail.

A release shows the three escapee were last seen heading south on Allegree Road in the Mr. Tabor Community of Todd County in a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.

Coffey is described as a white man with brown hair, green eyes, approximately 6′0″ in height and 190 pounds. Kinley is described as a white man with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5′8″ in height and 170 pounds.  Churchill is described as an African American man with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6′2″ and weighing 190 pounds.  All three inmates were last seen wearing orange uniforms.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for the escapees and if found, please call authorities at 270-676-3313.

42-year-old Carl Kinley
42-year-old Carl Kinley(Kentucky State Police)
19-year-old Donte Churchill
19-year-old Donte Churchill(Kentucky State Police)
40-year-old Branden Coffey
40-year-old Branden Coffey(Kentucky State Police)

