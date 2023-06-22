Judge rules in UE’s favor in Walter McCarty lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A U.S. District judge has ruled in favor of the University of Evansville in the complaint filed by Walter McCarty, and the case is now closed.

[Click here to see the ruling]

Former UE men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty was suing the University, claiming they owed him at least $75,000.

The lawsuit alleged UE did not fulfill its contractional obligations to McCarty after his firing, stating the University “could not afford the contractional obligations resulting from Mr. McCarty’s success.”

Back in January 2020, UE fired McCarty based on findings during an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the University’s Title IX policy.

UE’s Chief Communications Officer Noah Alatza sent us the following statement:

“The contract between Mr. McCarty and the University of Evansville was clear that he was not entitled to any additional financial compensation. We are very pleased that the district court agreed with us and fully dismissed Mr. McCarty’s claims against the University.”

