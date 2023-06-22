Birthday Club
IHSAA moving to four-class system

Adopting system for baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball
IHSAA
IHSAA(WPTA)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced Thursday they will move to a four-class system for the 2024-25 school year.

The decision was made at the IHSAA Executive Committee’s final meeting of the school year.

Officials say this new four-class system will apply to baseball, boys and girls basketball, softball and volleyball.

This is an amendment to the original proposal, which would have classified schools by fixed enrollment figures.

Under the adopted change, the largest 20% of schools will be in Class 4A, the next 25% will be Class 3A, the next 25% will be Class 2A and the smallest 30% of schools will be in Class 1A.

“The Board of Directors recognized the concerns brought to us by the IIAAA which were the enrollment gap in Class 4A and the smaller schools that were being moved up to a larger class without a significant enrollment change due to new member schools joining the Association,” IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig said in a release.

IHSAA officials say the reclassification will use enrollment numbers from the upcoming school year before they officially reclassify in the fall of 2024.

The new system still takes into account the “Tournament Success Factor.” That’s a rule that moves schools up to a higher class if they have a two-year span of success.

Under the accepted plan, officials say they’ll look at a school’s data from the two previous seasons. They will take that data and review and consider several factors before making a decision to move a school up to a higher class.

However, it is now harder for schools to move down a class if they struggle. According to a release, Yorktown Principal Stacey Brewer’s proposal for moving schools down failed to receive much support.

