Henderson officials meeting to discuss inner city improvements

The commission met on Tuesday and made appointments.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson officials are looking to improve the inner city.

Mayor Brad Staton and the committees chosen for those improvements are meeting right Thursday.

The meeting lasts until 7 p.m. Thursday night at the Municipal Service Center.

Officials are talking about upgrades to the Letcher Street area.

As we previously reported, city commissioners set aside $1.2 million for improvements to inner city areas.

Our Brady Williams will have more information on what was discussed at the meeting tonight at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

