Gov. Holcomb endorses Mike Pence for President 2024

(WNDU)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Current Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has endorsed former Indiana Governor and Vice President Mike Pence for President in the 2024 presidential election.

In a tweet sent Wednesday, Mike Pence thanked Holcomb and attached a statement of endorsement.

Holcomb says, “I’ve known Mike Pence for decades, Throughout those years, he’s remained as honest as the day is long.”

Pence announced his bid earlier this month, joining a long list on the campaign trail, including his former running mate former President Donald Trump.

