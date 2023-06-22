Evansville couple celebrates 47th anniversary at McDonalds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple celebrated 47 years of marriage with a visit to McDonalds.

David and Mollie Meadows celebrated at the McDonald’s on North Green River Road.

Following their wedding in Bloomington, David and Mollie took their young children to McDonald’s to celebrate.

The couple say this began a yearly tradition and McDonald’s has been a part of every anniversary celebration for the Meadows family since then.

