Dust Bowl basketball tournament moving inside C. K. Newsome Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The community basketball tournament called the “Dust Bowl” in Evansville will be moving indoors to the C.K. Newsome Center.

According to Evansville Police, the tournament was moved inside because of an incident Tuesday night where shots were fired at a car parked next to the event.

Police say that the owner of the vehicle said he knew who it did but didn’t say who. Evansville Police say the man told them he had a rifle in the backseat, and he was legally carrying a handgun.

According to Evansville Police Department officials, the decision was made to move the event for the rest of the week indoors for everyone’s safety.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.