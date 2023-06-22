Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dust Bowl basketball tournament moving inside C. K. Newsome Center

CK Newsome Community Center
CK Newsome Community Center(14 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The community basketball tournament called the “Dust Bowl” in Evansville will be moving indoors to the C.K. Newsome Center.

According to Evansville Police, the tournament was moved inside because of an incident Tuesday night where shots were fired at a car parked next to the event.

Police say that the owner of the vehicle said he knew who it did but didn’t say who. Evansville Police say the man told them he had a rifle in the backseat, and he was legally carrying a handgun.

According to Evansville Police Department officials, the decision was made to move the event for the rest of the week indoors for everyone’s safety.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans submitted for new ride at Holiday World
Person flown to hospital after accident in Warrick Co.
Cody Marvell (Left) and Charles Berry (Right)
Deputies: Items stolen from Toyota Boshoku & drugs found at home
Mackenzie Vincent
Deputies: Drunk driver hits landscape boulder at gas station
Crews battle farm equipment fire
Farm equipment catches fire in Gibson Co. field

Latest News

POMP Roundtable Talk June 2023
POMP Roundtable Talk June 2023
‘World Changers’ volunteers work on home improvements in Henderson
‘World Changers’ volunteers work on home improvements in Henderson
OWB submits board approved ‘Master Planning Guide’ to FAA
OWB submits board approved ‘Master Planning Guide’ to FAA
Dispatch: Hit and run occurs outside Barnes and Noble