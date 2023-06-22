Drought worsens; On alert for Sunday storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday brought more sunshine and dry weather. The US Drought Monitor has now classified portions of the Tri-State to be in moderate drought conditions. For the month of June, we are now 2.5 inches of rain below normal. For the growing season of April to present, we are 6.5 inches below normal for rainfall. Our best chance for rain will come in the form of thunderstorms on Sunday as a cold front swings in from the plains. We are on alert for a few severe storms, as the Storm Prediction Center has included the entire Tri-State in its Sunday severe weather outlook. Locally heavy rainfall, hail and wind will be the main threats. For the rest of the week, temperatures will hold near 80 through Friday, then jump into the lower 90s over the weekend. Rain chances continue into Monday as temps fall back into the middle 80s for the first half of next week.

