Dispatch: Hit and run occurs outside Barnes and Noble

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a hit-and-run with injuries occurred Wednesday night outside of Barnes and Noble.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:50 p.m. as a hit-and-run with property damage outside of Barnes and Noble on South Green River Road.

Dispatch says the hit-and-run victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.