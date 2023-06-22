Dispatch: Hit and run occurs outside Barnes and Noble
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a hit-and-run with injuries occurred Wednesday night outside of Barnes and Noble.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:50 p.m. as a hit-and-run with property damage outside of Barnes and Noble on South Green River Road.
Dispatch says the hit-and-run victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
