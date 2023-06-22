Daniel Cameron makes stop in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Republican candidate for Governor Daniel Cameron made a stop in Henderson on Thursday.

Officials say Cameron took the stage at Lumber Yard and spoke to those in attendance about the changes he feels need to happen in Kentucky.

Cameron spoke about education, jobs, and criticized current Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. He did mention the Cygnal polling prediction which placed Beshear and Cameron at a tie at 47 percent.

”I don’t think it’s a reflection of me I think it’s a reflection of folks here in Henderson and across our 120 counties.” said Cameron. “Wanting a Governor that reflects their values. Somebody that’s going to stand with them and not stand with the sisters of perpetual indulgence which is what we saw from Andy Beshear.”

Daniel Cameron and Andy Beshear will face off November seventh for the Governors seat.

