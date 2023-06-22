Cooler, Isolated Showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Scattered showers are possible behind northeasterly winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy as low drop into the lower 60s.

Friday, partly sunny and warmer along with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s behind southerly winds. The severe weather threat is low. Friday night, mostly clear skies as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, sunny and hotter as high temperatures surge into the lower 90s. The afternoon heat index will climb into the mid-90s to 100.

