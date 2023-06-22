Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Community shares opinions on LGBTQ+ books display at DCPL meeting

Community shares opinions on LGBTQ+ books display at DCPL meeting
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Community members filled the Daviess County Public Library meeting room to voice their opinions on LGBTQ plus books being displayed in the teen section.

Residents were given two minutes to share their thoughts during public comment.

Those who are opposed to the Pride books say the material is too sexually graphic for children to read.

Supporters of the library having the material say it helps the community to not feel alone.

”Seeing these pieces of literature being available to people that I didn’t have access to, I think that is so beautiful,” said one supporter. “I think it just shows how much further this world has come. I think it has shown how much more love has grown in the hearts of people, and I just really hope to see it continue.”

“Activists have gradually introduced these pornographic books in schools and the public library, without permission, unannounced, and unseen,” said one opposed to the display.

The Daviess County Public Library Board did not comment on the matter. They have monthly meetings on the third Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans submitted for new ride at Holiday World
Person flown to hospital after accident in Warrick Co.
Cody Marvell (Left) and Charles Berry (Right)
Deputies: Items stolen from Toyota Boshoku & drugs found at home
Mackenzie Vincent
Deputies: Drunk driver hits landscape boulder at gas station
Crews battle farm equipment fire
Farm equipment catches fire in Gibson Co. field

Latest News

Evansville couple celebrates 47th anniversary at McDonalds
Evansville couple celebrates 47th anniversary at McDonalds
Gov. Holcomb endorses Mike Pence for President 2024
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident on Yankeetown and 66
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident on Yankeetown and 66
The outside store front of Terrabis Illinois, located in Grayville, Ill. at 105 Koehler St.
Terrabis opening weekend attracts over 2,000 people