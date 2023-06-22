Community shares opinions on LGBTQ+ books display at DCPL meeting

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Community members filled the Daviess County Public Library meeting room to voice their opinions on LGBTQ plus books being displayed in the teen section.

Residents were given two minutes to share their thoughts during public comment.

Those who are opposed to the Pride books say the material is too sexually graphic for children to read.

Supporters of the library having the material say it helps the community to not feel alone.

”Seeing these pieces of literature being available to people that I didn’t have access to, I think that is so beautiful,” said one supporter. “I think it just shows how much further this world has come. I think it has shown how much more love has grown in the hearts of people, and I just really hope to see it continue.”

“Activists have gradually introduced these pornographic books in schools and the public library, without permission, unannounced, and unseen,” said one opposed to the display.

The Daviess County Public Library Board did not comment on the matter. They have monthly meetings on the third Wednesday at 5 p.m.

