City of Madisonville officials warning public of contest scam

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A warning from the City of Madisonville, someone is trying to scam you on social media.

Right now, the city is running a contest on its official Facebook page to win a meet and greet with performers from 4th Fest and Praise in the Park.

Officials say the winner of that contest won’t be announced until Monday.

The City says a scammer is sending fake messages to people in Madisonville, telling them they’ve already won the prize, and to click a link to claim the prize. That link is a trap, and these scammers want to use it to get your personal information.

The City also says it won’t ask for your personal information as part of its official contest.

