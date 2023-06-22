Affidavit: Two arrested after man flees from police during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says an attempted traffic stop has led to the arrest of two people.

According to an affidavit, that happened Wednesday around 11 p.m.

Police say they noticed a driver speeding in a marked 30 mph zone near Bellemeade Avenue, and fail to come to a complete stop near Washington Avenue.

Officers then attempted to pull the car over. They say when they went to approach the vehicle, the driver sped off.

That driver was identified as 19-year-old Javon Cox.

An affidavit shows Cox ran to an apartment in the 900 block of South Spring Street.

Cox entered the home through a back door, according to officers.

Police say they surrounded the residence, and eventually two people came out of the front door.

The second person was identified as 19-year-old Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson.

Police say further investigation revealed Greathouse-Wilson was about eight months pregnant.

They say while searching Greathouse-Wilson, they found two machine gun conversion devices.

While searching the apartment, officers say they found two AR magazines, multiple rounds of ammo, marijuana, a phone, multiple guns and drug paraphernalia.

Cox and Wilson were both arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where they are facing the following charges:

Weapon/instrument of violence - Machine gun

Controlled substance - Dealing marijuana

Resisting law enforcement

Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

