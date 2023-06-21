Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New this morning, the U.S. Coast Guard confirms that a banging sound was picked up on multiple sonar devices.

It comes as time is quickly running out to find those trapped on the missing submersible.

Jasper police say a man accused of stealing a truck is now in jail.

What they’re saying was found inside.

Officials in Evansville are cleaning up this morning after an argument led to a car crashing into an apartment complex.

Police saying one person took off before they arrived.

The 20th annual ROMP festival starts Wednesday in Owensboro.

We’re live out there this morning with what you can expect if you’re going out.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.