Vanderburgh Community Foundation celebrates 30 years

By Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Community Foundation is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Donors, benefactors, and other nonprofit agencies gathered to honor the foundation Tuesday night.

Vanderburgh Community Foundation fundraises and stewards gifts from donors to nonprofits in the community.

Individuals from Habitat for Humanity, Community Foundation Alliance, and others presented at the event.

“To know where you are going, you need to know where you’ve come from, and at the Vanderburgh Community Foundation, we have looked back. We’ve looked today at what we are doing, and we’ve looked to the future and have made a plan, and we are excited to share that joy with all the people who are here tonight,” said Director of Development Sarah Wagner.

The Children’s Center for Dance Education was also at the event and performed for those in attendance.

