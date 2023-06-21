True North Treatment Center hosting free Narcan giveaway in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - True North Treatment Center is partnering with the Green River District to host a free Narcan giveaway in Daviess County.

Officials say that’s happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Daviess Street sidewalk.

They say if there is any rain or hot weather, they will move things inside to the first floor of the True North building.

You’ll be able to learn about lifesaving options and grab walking tacos for lunch too.

Candy bars and bus passes will be available while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.