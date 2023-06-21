Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

True North Treatment Center hosting free Narcan giveaway in Daviess Co.

(Live 5)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - True North Treatment Center is partnering with the Green River District to host a free Narcan giveaway in Daviess County.

Officials say that’s happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Daviess Street sidewalk.

They say if there is any rain or hot weather, they will move things inside to the first floor of the True North building.

You’ll be able to learn about lifesaving options and grab walking tacos for lunch too.

Candy bars and bus passes will be available while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans submitted for new ride at Holiday World
Person flown to hospital after accident in Warrick Co.
Cody Marvell (Left) and Charles Berry (Right)
Deputies: Items stolen from Toyota Boshoku & drugs found at home
Mackenzie Vincent
Deputies: Drunk driver hits landscape boulder at gas station
Fire at Domtar in Hawesville
Fire crews called to Domtar Paper Mill in Hawesville

Latest News

18-year-old Jerry Morrow
New arrest made in May’s Eastland Mall incident
New store coming to old IGA building in Mt. Carmel
New store coming to old IGA building in Mt. Carmel
20th Romp festival officially underway in Owensboro
20th Romp festival officially underway in Owensboro
EPD investigating after finding stab victim at gas station