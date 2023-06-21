Traffic Alert: Wires knocked down after crash on Boonville-New Harmony Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area of Boonville-New Harmony Road due to a crash.

According to a post made by the sheriff’s office, that happened around 11 a.m.

VCSO tweeted a picture showing a vehicle off road and some wires down in the area.

Our 14 News crew on scene says officers have the road blocked off.

Officers say at this time they do not believe anyone has lost power yet.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

