Traffic Alert: Circle Ave. closes in Owensboro

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials say RWRA will close Circle Avenue from East Avenue to Prince Avenue will be closed for sewer repairs.

According to a press release, the work is expected to last two to three weeks pending no delays or weather issues.

Officials say traffic will be detoured appropriately during the closure. They encourage drivers to be cautious while driving in the area.

