Time capsule from 1912 found at Old Princeton School, officials say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A time capsule has been discovered at the Old Princeton High School/Middle School.

Officials made that announcement in a social media post Wednesday.

The North Gibson School Corporation posted pictures of a cornerstone being removed at the school. They say when removing it, a time capsule from 1912 was found.

School officials say while they are excited to open it, they are waiting to do so.

NGSC says they are planning to open the time capsule when school starts back up.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

