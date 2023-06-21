Summer Begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The summer solstice takes place at 9:58 a.m. The beginning of summer is the time when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere. The next few days will provide the longest period of daylight hours...nearly 15-hours.

Partly sunny early then becoming mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s are behind northeasterly winds. The severe weather threats are low through tonight. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as low temperatures drop into the mid-60s.

Thursday, partly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Scattered showers are possible behind northeasterly winds. Thursday night, mostly cloudy as low drop into the lower 60s.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer along with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s behind southerly winds. The severe weather threat is low.

