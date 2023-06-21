Search continues 3 years later for missing Dawnita Wilkerson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s now been three years since Evansville woman, Dawnita Wilkerson’s family says she stopped answering her phone.

Her family says they reported her missing the next day.

Her daughter, Kiara Whitledge, was the first to call police and report her missing.

When we last spoke with Whitledge, she said their family is hurting, and they’re hoping that someone will come forward with more information.

Evansville Police say the investigation is still ongoing and active.

If you have any information on her disappearance, call police.

