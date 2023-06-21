Police: Man arrested after being accused of stealing truck in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a man accused of stealing a truck is now in jail.

Police say they were called around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in reference to a stolen vehicle report on Newton Street, near 36th street.

Officials say the truck was then seen in a nearby Walmart parking lot.

Police arrested 53-year-old Joseph Fransted, who has been accused of stealing the truck.

Officers say a K9 alerted them to drugs in the truck.

Police say Fransted is facing theft and drug possession charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.