Police: Building hit by car during domestic violence situation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A building was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Evansville.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Cherry St.

Police say it started as a domestic violence report.

They say a man and a woman were arguing, and she claims he damaged her car.

Police say the woman hit the John Cable Apartment building as she was trying to drive away.

One of the building’s columns was knocked down.

Police say the woman was cited at the scene. They say the man took off before they arrived.

