Pizza King on St. Joseph Ave. to move to new location

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Pizza King located on Saint Joseph Avenue will be moving down the street.

Pizza king is currently located on the corner of Saint Joseph Avenue and Franklin Street.

The new location will be at the old Hett’s Graphics and Gifts building located on Saint Joseph Avenue and West Michigan Street.

Officials say there is currently no date for when the move will happen, but the new Weinbach location should be moved in by this fall.

