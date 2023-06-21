Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Pike Co. arson investigation underway

Pike Co. arson investigation underway
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Fire Marshal is investigating a possible arson in Pike County.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security say a fire was set to this home on Oak Street in Velpen last Thursday.

Homeland Security officials say another fire happened Saturday in the same place. They say the two fires destroyed the garage and a home.

Anyone with information should contact the Indiana Arson hotline.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans submitted for new ride at Holiday World
Person flown to hospital after accident in Warrick Co.
Cody Marvell (Left) and Charles Berry (Right)
Deputies: Items stolen from Toyota Boshoku & drugs found at home
Mackenzie Vincent
Deputies: Drunk driver hits landscape boulder at gas station
Crews battle farm equipment fire
Farm equipment catches fire in Gibson Co. field

Latest News

Owensboro woman dead after shooting near Ben Hawes Park
Pike Co. arson investigation underway
Pike Co. arson investigation underway
New store coming to old IGA building in Mt. Carmel
New store coming to old IGA building in Mt. Carmel
True North Treatment Center hosting free Narcan giveaway in Daviess Co.
True North Treatment Center hosting free Narcan giveaway in Daviess Co.