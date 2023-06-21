Pike Co. arson investigation underway

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Fire Marshal is investigating a possible arson in Pike County.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security say a fire was set to this home on Oak Street in Velpen last Thursday.

Homeland Security officials say another fire happened Saturday in the same place. They say the two fires destroyed the garage and a home.

Anyone with information should contact the Indiana Arson hotline.

