Owensboro woman dead after shooting near Ben Hawes Park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff says a woman who was shot Wednesday afternoon near Ben Hawes Park has died.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Willet Road next to Ben Hawes Park in Owensboro.

Authorities say the woman was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries shortly after arriving.

The Daviess County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

The press release states that the victim’s identity will not be revealed until after the autopsy is performed.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking anyone with information to contact police.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

