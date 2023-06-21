Opioid crackdowns prevent patients from receiving pain medication

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - According to T&T Drugs Pharmacist Tori Marshall, it’s getting more difficult for pharmacies to maintain a steady supply of pain medicine.

She told 14 News on Tuesday that for the last eight to nine weeks, drug distributors have been severely limiting the amount of drugs they’ll sent to pharmacies, and in turn, pharmacies have been forced to hold back on filling prescriptions.

“The DEA has set an arbitrary limit of what pharmacies can order [from distributors],” she said.

Marshall explained that her distributors have said they’ve had to bottleneck drug supplies.

This comes over a year after a settlement between thousands of municipalities and several pharmaceutical companies.

Johnson and Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson are paying $26 billion dollars, and the provisions also placed more scrutiny on their sales.

Marshall said locally that means that patients are coming in, finding their prescriptions won’t be filled and shopping elsewhere. Even then, she said they’re often finding no one in town can fill an opioid prescription.

She said she understands that opioid addiction is a problem in the country, but opioids exist for a good reason.

“[Some patients] can’t go without it,” she said. “They need it. It’s just hard to see as someone who’s supposed to be taking care of them to not be able to do that... I don’t think that them just waking up and not being able to get their prescription is going to help anybody.”

Marshall said people who are experiencing chronic pain may need to consider weaker drugs and smaller doses.

She recommended working with your doctor to see if other treatments might work for you.

