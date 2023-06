MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Officials say a new store is in the works in Mount Carmel.

Mayor Joe Judge posted pictures of the old IGA on Facebook.

He confirmed in comments that the store will be a dollar store.

He also said in the comments the store will have groceries.

Mayor Judge teased that the new store could open in September.

