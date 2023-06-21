New arrest made in May’s Eastland Mall incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A third person has been arrested in connection to an incident that happened last month at Eastland Mall.

On May 13, dispatch received multiple calls from people claiming shots were fired inside the mall. Dispatch was also told a large fight had broken out and guns were brandished.

After further investigation, police determined no shots were actually fired.

Police say they were given descriptions of the suspects involved in the fight, and began clearing stores to search for them.

According to the press release, two juvenile males were arrested for charges of disorderly conduct and dangerous possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, June 20, 18-year-old Jerry Morrow was also arrested in connection to the incident.

According to an affidavit, Morrow ran from officers and got away after fleeing in the vehicle he and the other suspects arrived in.

Morrow was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing a criminal gang control charge.

The jail’s website shows he has since been released on a $500 bond.

18-year-old Jerry Morrow (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

