Narcan giveaway set for Tuesday in Daviess Co.

(Live 5)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday, True North Treatment Center is partnering with Green River Area Health District to host a free Narcan giveaway.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Owensboro on the Daviess Street sidewalk or the first floor of the True North building if it rains.

You’ll be able to learn about lifesaving options and grab walking tacos for lunch too.

Candy bars and bus passes will be available while supplies last.

