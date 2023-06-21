More scattered showers, hot weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Summer began at 10:58 this morning with the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year. Tonight’s sunset will be the latest of the year at 8:16pm. Temperatures rose into the lower 80s on Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will likely move in from the east during the afternoon and evening. We will fall into the lower 60s on Thursday morning with more scattered showers possible during the afternoon as highs climb to 80. Friday will bring similar conditions, although rain chances will be less. Sunny and hot over the weekend with highs in the 90s. More showers and storms possible on Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves in from the west.

