JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Looking ahead, Jasper’s first “Shop and Sip” event of the year is Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The “Heart of Jasper” invites everyone out to the square downtown for shopping, small bites, crafty mock-tails and cocktails.

Live music will be performed by Mady Neukam.

