HMP&L: Delta Fiber employees to perform field assessments in Henderson

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Municipal Power & Light says they have hired Delta Fiber to perform a field assessment of its electric and fiber facilities.

According to a release, beginning this month, Delta Fiber employees will be physically visiting each HMP&L pole, meter, and pad-mounted asset, and some AT&T poles, in and around the City of Henderson.

They say the work is expected to continue for about four months, through October 2023.

