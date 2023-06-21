Evansville Wartime Museum asking for chair lift donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum is asking for community support in order to make their collections more accessible.

Officials say the second floor of the museum houses their library, collections, and meeting spaces, which are all difficult to get to.

Evansville Wartime officials hope to collect $50,000 in donations which will go toward putting in a lift.

Officials say because of the important work being done on the second floor, it’s crucial their volunteers, staff, board members and the public have access.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will match any donations made.

The donation page say there’s about 59 days left to contribute.

Click here to make a donation.

