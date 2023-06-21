Birthday Club
EPD investigating after finding stab victim at gas station

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say someone was found stabbed at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

They say it happened at the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Heidelbach and Louisiana Street.

According to a report, police say they were called out to a report of an assualt at the gas station.

Police say when they arrived they found the victim stabbed.

At this time, the condition of the victim is unknown.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

